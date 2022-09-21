2-year-old Found Dead After Father Shot During Rendezvous; Suspect On The Run

The Houston Police Department reports that a 2-year-old toddler was found dead in a stolen SUV on Tuesday, hours after his father was killed in a shooting at a rendezvous.

El Camino Del Rey Street, near Chimney Rock Road, in the Gulfton neighborhood, was the scene of this horrible chain of events just before 2 p.m.

Houston police say that the 38-year-old victim of the shooting met the suspect for unknown reasons. Authorities say the suspect and the father got into an altercation before the man pulled out a revolver and shot the father many times. On the spot, he passed away.

South Gessner officers are at a shooting scene 5500 El Camino Del Ray. Adult male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/cxMD8sN09w — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 20, 2022

According to the police, the suspect fled the scene in the victim’s SUV.

A woman called the police at 6:30 p.m. to report that her husband and child had gone missing. This was happening at the same time that officers were searching for the suspect and the stolen vehicle. The details she provided led authorities to the conclusion that her husband was the man who was killed in the shooting on El Camino Del Rey.

A youngster was in the SUV, but police didn’t know it until the woman called.

A stolen car was found by police on Elm Street, close to Renwick Drive, around 30 minutes after the woman called them.

In the backseat, the kid was found unconscious.

A police report states that cops shattered the window in an attempt to help the youngster, but it was too late. Sad to say, the infant had passed away.

An autopsy will confirm the official cause of death, although officials have speculated that heat exhaustion may have played a role.

The mystery criminal has fled the scene. The police said he was a thin Black male. His outfit consisted of a white shirt, black shorts, and the iconic black Raiders cap. It looked like his chin beard was very lengthy.

If you have any information about the individual or these two crimes, please contact the Homicide Unit at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477, respectively, in Houston.