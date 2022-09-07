2 Youths Arrested for 15-year-old Boy’s Shooting Death in Miami-dade

BrittanyDaily news

Two juvenile males are being held in connection with the recent murder of a 15-year-old male in the Gladeview area of Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, detectives apprehended Davione Marquise Nelson, 16, and Spirit Iday Reath, 15. On Tuesday, after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, the Department of Corrections kept Davione and Spirit without bond.

2 Youths Arrested for 15-year-old Boy's Shooting Death in Miami-dade
2 Youths Arrested for 15-year-old Boy’s Shooting Death in Miami-dade

At 11:30 p.m. on July 31, police were called to the neighborhood of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street to investigate a shooting.

Frank Vacarro, 15, was discovered dead on the ground by police officers. According to the arrest paperwork, Spirit, who shared a foster home with the victim, said the shooting took place during a heist. According to the law library, both Davione and Spirit have been charged with second-degree murder.

Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers may be reached at 305-471-8477, and police are urging anyone with information about the case to call them.

Related Posts

Sheriff: Statesville Instructor Accused of Sex Crimes With Student Facing Further Charges

Sheriff: Statesville Instructor Accused of Sex Crimes With Student Facing Further Charges

September 7, 2022
Former Pentagon Chiefs Warn of Dangerous Times

Former Pentagon Chiefs Warn of Dangerous Times

September 7, 2022
Washington Lady Leaps Out of Car After Being Abducted by Man She Was Helping

Washington Lady Leaps Out of Car After Being Abducted by Man She Was Helping

September 7, 2022
14 Youths Thrown Off Boat in Florida Keys; 1 Dies

14 Youths Thrown Off Boat in Florida Keys; 1 Dies

September 7, 2022
Officials Encourage Californians to Save Electricity

Officials Encourage Californians to Save Electricity as Bay Area Temperatures Soar

September 7, 2022
In Las Vegas Reporter's Murder, Clues Emerge

In Las Vegas Reporter’s Murder, Clues Emerge

September 7, 2022

About Brittany

View all posts by Brittany →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.