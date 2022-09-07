2 Youths Arrested for 15-year-old Boy’s Shooting Death in Miami-dade

Two juvenile males are being held in connection with the recent murder of a 15-year-old male in the Gladeview area of Miami-Dade County.

On Friday, detectives apprehended Davione Marquise Nelson, 16, and Spirit Iday Reath, 15. On Tuesday, after booking them at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami-Dade County, the Department of Corrections kept Davione and Spirit without bond.

At 11:30 p.m. on July 31, police were called to the neighborhood of Northwest 30th Avenue and Northwest 79th Street to investigate a shooting.

Frank Vacarro, 15, was discovered dead on the ground by police officers. According to the arrest paperwork, Spirit, who shared a foster home with the victim, said the shooting took place during a heist. According to the law library, both Davione and Spirit have been charged with second-degree murder.

Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers may be reached at 305-471-8477, and police are urging anyone with information about the case to call them.