21 Savage Net Worth 2022: Biography Income Career Assets

21 Savage, whose real name is Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is an English rapper who has long been mistakenly identified as American by the majority of his devotees. During 2015 and 2016, he released mix-tapes and EPs, which led to popular recognition.

21 Savage Early Life

Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, better known as 21 Savage, was born on October 22, 1992, in Plaistow, London. Heath Carmilla Joseph is of Dominican heritage and Kevin Cornelius Emmons is of Haitian descent; his mother was born in the United Kingdom. His family remained in London when Heather and Kevin separated, but his mother relocated him to Atlanta, Georgia, when he was seven years old. His mother remarried and had more children after she divorced him. In the aftermath of a botched drug deal, his half-brother Quantivayus was gunned down and killed.

During junior high, he was expelled from all Atlanta-area public schools due to his possession of a gun. After completing eighth grade in an alternative program, he decided to drop out of college. Following his graduation from high school, he joined a street gang and became a full-time pot dealer. On his 21st birthday, he was shot six times by rival gang members, and two of his closest pals were slain.

Career

After the horrible shooting, He began to rap. His best buddy’s uncle sent him money for studio time in 2013 after the death of his best friend. “Picky” was his first single to be released in November of that year. The Slaughter Tape and Slaughter King, his 2015 tapes, both feature production by Slaughter King. It was in 2015 that he launched his first EP, Free Guwop.

On the Billboard Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Rap 200 charts, Savage Mode (featuring Metro Boomin) debuted at number seven in 2016 and peaked at number nine in R&B/Hip-Hop. In the United States, 21 Savage’s single “X” (with Metro Boomin and Future) peaked at #13 on the Rap chart, #17 on R&B/Hip-list, Hops, and #47 on the Hot 100’s chart. His second song, “No Heart,” was likewise a big hit (with Metro Boomin). Issa Album” was published in July 2017 as his debut studio album. In October 2017, he released his second studio album.

Drake’s “Sneakin'” featured 21 Savage and peaked at No. 8 on the R&B and No. 10 on the rap charts in the United States. I Am > I Was, his third studio album, was released on December 21. It was his first U.S. No. 1 album when it debuted at the top of the Billboard list. The song “a lot” by 21 Savage and J. Cole won Best Rap Song at the Grammy Awards in January 2020.

Gucci, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Young Thug, and many other musicians have worked with him in the past. He was reportedly offered $1 million to perform at a Bar Mitzvah in February 2017

Personal Life

The model Amber Rose was his girlfriend from 2017 till March of this year. Kamari, Ashaad, and Rhian are his three children.

His Bank Account Campaign is the brainchild of 21 Savage, a rapper, and philanthropist who has dedicated his life to teaching youth how to handle money. He gave the charity $21,000 of his own money. In the Atlanta area where he grew up, he organizes an annual Back to School Drive. Those in need receive free school supplies, clothes, and haircuts from the initiative. Atlanta’s Continental Colony Elementary School received a $10,000 donation from him to sponsor an anti-bullying campaign.

Legal Issues

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained him on February 3, 2019. A sting operation called the Georgia Gang Act targeted his cousin, rapper Young Nudy, and two other males, alleging aggravated assault on all four of them. Since 2006, when his non-immigration visa expired, he is a British national, who had been in the United States unlawfully. Lawyers for him said that although the rapper admitted he had overstayed his visa, he had been trying to get it renewed since 2017. As of March 2020, he had been released from detention, but his case was still ongoing. As of right now, he is not permitted to leave the United States.

A warrant for his arrest for felony theft by fraud was served later that month, and he surrendered and was placed into a Georgia jail in South Georgia. Dispute: 21 Savage accepted $17,000 to perform at an event, but he didn’t show up and refused to return the money he was paid. A court date has been set for February 2020 for his release.

21 Savage net worth

21 savage net worth is $12 million hip hop recording artist from the United States. He is a well-known rapper who has been ranked among the top 20 highest-paid rappers in the world on various occasions. It is estimated that he earned $6 million between June 2017 and June 2018.

