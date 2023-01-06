29 Killed During Mexico Capture Of Drug Lord El Chapo’s Son: Reuters, January 6, Mexico City – According to Defense Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval, a wave of violence following the arrest of Mexican drug cartel leader Ovidio Guzman in the state of Sinaloa resulted in the deaths of 19 accused gang members and 10 members of the military.
Guzman, the son of convicted drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was apprehended by Mexican security agents on Thursday. Sinaloa Cartel members and their allies went on the rampage, battling security personnel, torching cars, and blocking roads around the Pacific coastline state.
The Sinaloa capital city of Culiacan, where El Chapo headed the strong drug cartel before his 2016 capture and 2017 extradition to the United States, was the center of the carnage.
According to Sandoval, who spoke at a news conference, 21 additional suspects were detained during the raids on Thursday. No reports of civilian fatalities, he claimed.
A gunfight with gang members broke out after Ovidio Guzman, 32, was taken into custody early on Thursday, according to Sandoval. The minister claimed that Guzman was then transferred to Mexico City after being helicoptered out of the house where he was apprehended. In a federal jail with utmost security, he is currently detained.
With an additional 1,000 military men arriving in the area today, Sandoval said there will still be a strong security presence in Sinaloa to safeguard the populace.
No US military was involved in the capture of Ovidio, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
According to authorities, the airport in Culiacan remained closed on Friday.
The Lopez Obrador administration suffered embarrassment following a failed attempt to apprehend Ovidio in 2019 because the arrest also incited a violent retaliation from cartel supporters.
In order to avoid the possibility of retaliation from his cartel at the time, Ovidio was swiftly released.
Prior to a summit of North American leaders that will take place in Mexico City the following week US President Joe Biden will attend. Ovidio’s most recent capture. The topic is expected to include cooperation on security.
