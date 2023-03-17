3 Arrested After Teen Girl Found Shot to Death Outside Tucson Home

TUCSON – On Wednesday, March 15, a girl’s body was found outside a home in Tucson. She had been shot.
Juventino Cervantes-Burke, Joshua Galen Wood, and Christopher Deangelo Bravo were arrested in connection with the girl’s death, according to the Tucson Police Department.
Officers were called to an apartment near East Fifth Street and North Country Club Road on Wednesday.
The TPD said there was evidence that someone had been badly hurt inside the house, but officers didn’t find anyone. When they went outside to look for Azucena Reina Price, 17, they found her shot dead.
The 16-year-old Cervantes-Burke was arrested on a charge of manslaughter and is being held without bond.
Wood, who is 19 years old, is charged with hiding a body, tampering with evidence, making it hard for the police to do their job, and third-degree burglary. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Bravo, who is 19 years old, was accused of changing evidence and getting in the way of the police. A $30,000 bond is keeping him in jail.
Detectives, according to the TPD, think there were more people in the house when Price was killed. Anyone who knows something should call 911 or 88-CRIME.
