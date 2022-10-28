3 Indian Students In Their 20s Killed In Us Accident

Three Indian students were killed when their car was involved in a collision with another vehicle in western Massachusetts.

Thursday, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office released a statement saying that Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 27, Pavani Gullapally, 22, and Sai Narasimha Patamsetti, 22, all perished at the scene of the crash.

The two-car crash that killed three students and left five others injured is being investigated by state and local authorities in Massachusetts.

It was at 5:30 in the morning when an automobile traveling north and another traveling south got into an accident. Besides the driver, four other passengers, ages 23-year-old Manoj Reddy Donda, 22-year-old Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta, 23-year-old Vijith Reddy Gummala, and 22-year-old Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy, were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

Six of the seven people in the automobile were identified by police as international students attending New Haven’s University of New Haven, while one was identified as a student at Sacred Heart University.

Armando Bautista-Cruz, 46, the lone occupant of the second car, was taken to Fairview Medical Center for treatment after the collision.

The New York State Police Detective Unit has alerted the Indian Consulate General in New York and the deceased persons’ next of kin.

If you have any information about the collision, the Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit attached to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office want to hear from you.