3 People Were Killed In A Tractor-Trailer And Bus Crash On The I-64 In York

Early on Friday morning, emergency services were dispatched to the scene of a deadly accident that occurred on Interstate 64 in York and included a tractor-trailer, as well as a bus.
The call about the collision was made to the Virginia State Police at approximately 1:40 in the morning. This past Friday, at Colonial Parkway and mile marker 241 on the eastbound side of Interstate 64.
At the time of the accident, according to the authorities, the commercial bus was carrying 22 people who were not wearing seatbelts.
There have been three confirmed fatalities. The drivers of both vehicles, as well as the remaining passengers, suffered injuries of varying degrees following the collision. Everyone was rushed to the nearest hospital to receive medical attention.
Good #Friday morning friends. Our weather will be fine but chilly the next couple of days, but we have a big story from overnight we'll be following: 3 dead in a party bus crash on I-64. Stay with @WAVY_News 10 all day long for updates. https://t.co/R3i1pvsw35 🌊📺🔟
— Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) December 16, 2022
10 On Your Side made contact with Riverside Hospital in an effort to determine whether or not they were receiving treatment there. WAVY was told by the hospital that “our top focus is the health and safety of Riverside patients and their loved ones,” but the hospital would divulge how many patients were there as a result of the collision.
Around 10:45 in the morning, lanes heading east were made available again. However, there is still a lane blockage heading in the westbound direction. Drivers should prepare for potential holdups in traffic.
