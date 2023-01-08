3 Shot, 1 Fatally, Near Hollywood Walk Of Fame: A shooter opened fire early on Saturday morning just a few steps from the Hollywood Walk of Fame, leaving one man dead and two others injured.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, three men in their early to mid-30s were struck about 1:20 a.m. while they were leaving a building at Hollywood Boulevard and Cherokee Avenue.
The three males received several gunshot wounds.
While the other two were brought to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in stable condition, one of the males was pronounced deceased at the site.
The suspects, who sped off in a car traveling north on Cherokee Avenue, are only vaguely known, according to the LAPD.
Despite the fact that there were probably numerous witnesses, Detective Sean Kinchla said it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.
According to Kinchla, who spoke to KTLA, “Hollywood is a highly bustling location, especially at late hours, 1 a.m.” “Clubs are opening, restaurants are open, and a lot of people are in the area.”
Local shop owners are shocked by the incident because, in their opinion, the neighborhood is normally secure.
David Orr, a worker at the neighboring “Escape Hotel Hollywood” attraction, said: “This is a tourist attraction, so you don’t expect shootings and murders happening on Hollywood and Cherokee.” “This is our location, our house, and our community.”
Police are currently conducting their investigation and compiling data on prospective suspects.
Kinchla said, “Hollywood always has a pretty large deployment on the avenue. We are currently asking around for witnesses and searching for any possible video evidence.
According to Art Mendoza, the proprietor of Happy Hollywood Tours, “It’s astonishing no one else got wounded given how close it was to Hollywood Boulevard.”
Read Next:
- After A Carjacking In Jackson A Man Was Wounded And Is In Critical Condition
- Man Shot In Hip During Domestic Quarrel, JSO Says