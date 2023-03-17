3 Virginia Hospital Employees are Accused of Murder in the Passing of Irvo Otieno

According to a news release from the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Dinwiddie County obtained by CNN affiliate WTVR, three hospital employees in Virginia were arrested on Thursday and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man who died at a state mental health facility last week.
The indictments follow the Tuesday indictments of seven sheriff’s deputies for second-degree murder. Darian M. Blackwell, 23, from Petersburg; Wavie L. Jones, 34, from Chesterfield; and Sadarius D. Williams, 27, from North Dinwiddie, are the three employees at Central State Hospital.
The Brunswick County commonwealth attorney’s office said they were arrested on Thursday and are currently being held in the Meherrin River Regional Jail without bail. However, CNN has been unable to confirm whether or not the hospital staff members have access to legal representation.
A grand jury hearing for the seven deputies and three hospital workers is listed for Tuesday, according to online court records. On Thursday, Otieno’s family also saw the surveillance video that, according to the prosecution, shows law enforcement officers suffocating Otieno to death.
“My son was treated like a dog, worse than a dog,” Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, said. “I saw it with my own eyes on the video.” According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill, Otieno died on March 6 at the state mental health facility while undergoing the intake process after being transferred from a Henrico County jail.
According to Baskervill, she cannot make the video available to the general public at this time. “The criminal information warrants are based on the evidence collected, analyzed and evaluated to-date,” Baskervill said, according to the news release announcing the arrests of the hospital workers.
“A key element of that evidence is the surveillance video from Central State Hospital that captures the intake process. To maintain the integrity of the criminal justice process at this point, I am not able to publicly release the video.” CNN has contacted the Central State Hospital to get their side of the story.
On Wednesday, Baskervill testified in court that all seven deputies had Otieno on the ground for 12 minutes while he was restrained with handcuffs and leg irons. She described the footage from the surveillance cameras as “extremely clear” and “extremely alarming.”
“They smothered him to death,” she said. “He died of asphyxia due to being smothered.” The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office released a statement confirming the preliminary findings of the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond, which listed asphyxiation as the cause of death.
Family Attorneys Say Video is ‘Inhumane’
As civil rights lawyer, Ben Crump stated at a press conference on Thursday, prosecutors on the case showed the video to the Otieno family and their lawyers. The video is a “commentary on how inhumane law enforcement officials treat people who are having a mental health crisis as criminals rather than treating them as people who are in need of help,” he said.
“He, in the videos, (is) never confrontational with them. He is not posing a threat to them. He’s not violent or aggressive with them. You see in the video he is restrained with handcuffs, he has leg irons on, and you see in the majority of the video that he seems to be in between lifelessness and unconsciousness, but yet you see him being restrained so brutally with a knee on his neck,” he said.
Crump likened the footage to that which led to the death of George Floyd, who was handcuffed, forced to the ground, and held down by Minneapolis police officers in May of 2020. “This was a mental health crisis. He wasn’t committing a crime,” he said.
Crump asserted that Otieno’s constitutional rights had been violated, prompting him to request assistance from the US Department of Justice in its investigation of his death. Otieno’s mom, Ouko, called the footage “heartbreaking” and claimed, “My son was tortured.”
She also discussed her son’s mental illness, explaining that “(you) wouldn’t even know something was wrong” for long periods of time, but that he would eventually “go into some kind of distress, and then you know he needs to see a doctor.”
“Mental illness should not be your ticket to death,” Ouko added.
She claims she accompanied her son to the hospital on March 3 and was reassured that her son would be fine by the treating physician. Ouko claimed that her son was forcibly removed from treatment and then taken to jail without his medication. Ouko said, “They refused (to let) me to see my baby.” despite her repeated requests to see her child.
She said she felt terrible and would never wish this on another family. She continued, Why did they have to kill my son? The question is, “Why?” According to Leon Ochieng, Otieno’s older brother, he saw a “homicide” in the video. “What I saw was a lifeless human being without any representation,” Ochieng said.
Ochieng has spoken out about the discord in his family and the need for a better understanding of how to care for people suffering from mental illness. Can someone explain to me why my brother is not here, right now? A quote from Ochieng. Mark Krudys, an attorney for Otieno’s family, told CNN that Irvo emigrated to the United States when he was four years old.
He claimed that he aspired to be a hip-hop performer because of his love of the genre. Krudys said that Otieno had been prescribed medication for mental illness, but that he had been unable to take it while in police custody.
