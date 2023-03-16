A Student Was Stabbed at Brockton Therapeutic Day School, the Same School the Slain Teen Went to

BROCKTON — Brockton police say that a knife was used to hurt a teen at the Brockton Therapeutic Day School at Huntington on Thursday morning.
At about 9:35 a.m., police were called to the school at 1121 Warren Ave. because someone had hurt someone else with a knife.
Brockton Police spokesman Darren Duarte said, “A 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, and the victim is awake and talking at the hospital.”
He also said that people in charge of schools are with him.
The Suspect is Also a Student
The suspect, who is also 17 years old, has also been caught by the police. The spokesperson for the Brockton Public School, Jess Silva-Hodges, says that the suspect is also a student at the Day School.
Silva-Hodges said, “All of the students were kept in their classrooms for about an hour while police and school officials looked into what happened.”
“Given the need for social and emotional support after the recent tragic death of a ninth-grade Huntington student, we thought it was important to keep the school day going while giving parents the option to take their kids home,” she said.
This is the same school where 14-year-old Nehemiah Cepeda went to school. On Tuesday morning, his stepfather is said to have shot and killed him at his home.
