4 Infants’ Remains Were Found In A South Boston Residence

The results of four autopsies performed on infants whose remains were discovered in South Boston earlier this month are being awaited, according to the police.
The bodies of two infant boys and two infant girls were found at a home in that neighborhood between November 17 and November 18, according to CBS Boston, prompting authorities to launch an investigation. According to the station, at least part of those bones was discovered inside a freezer at the home.
According to the Boston Police Department, officers initially responded to a report asking them to look into a residence at 838 East Broadway.
The next day, when police and murder detectives went back to the house, they discovered more remains there in addition to what they characterized as either a human fetus or a newborn.
According to CBS Boston, witnesses saw the medical examiner removing at least one set of remains from the apartment unit and placing them in a tiny box.
The Boston Police Department stated that post-mortem examinations were done on the infants’ remains. But as of Monday, when police provided their most recent update on the inquiry, the autopsy results were still awaited.
The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are both working on the investigation to figure out what happened, according to the police department.
So far, no one has been taken into custody in this matter. Anyone with information on the crimes is urged to contact the department’s homicide investigators at (617) 343-4470, according to Boston police.
