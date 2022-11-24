4 Students Were Shot Near Overbrook High School In Philadelphia

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, four students were injured in what appears to have been a drive-by gunshot near Overbrook High School shortly after school let out early in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to the police and the officials from the school, a shooter started a fire on the pupils as they stood outside of a store at the corner of 60th and Oxford streets on Wednesday just after 11:30 in the morning.
According to a spokeswoman for the Philadelphia School District, the four students who were involved in the incident sustained injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
According to Philadelphia Police Officer Miguel Torres, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and the thigh and another 15-year-old girl was also shot in the shoulder. Both girls are from the same family. At the hospital, both of the young women were said to be in stable condition.
BREAKING: Four Overbrook High School students – two boys and two girls – were shot just after dismissing for Thanksgiving break, according to Philadelphia Police.
Two further victims, both boys aged 16, had bullet wounds to their limbs. Both of these victims were shot. According to Torres, one of them was also struck by a gunshot in the face. The wound was superficial. Both patients were in stable condition at the hospital.
First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford of the Philadelphia Police Department stated that it was not immediately evident whether or not the shooting was a targeted attack.
“Our community is plagued by senseless gun violence, and it is a tragedy that this problem persists. Its influence is felt throughout the whole student body, faculty, and communities of schools “according to a statement that was sent out by the School District of Philadelphia through email.
Because it is continual, the violence makes no one feel safe, but this is especially true during high-traffic times at school, such as arrival and dismissal times.
Several law enforcement personnel were seen by SkyForce10 standing in the junction approximately one block away from the school in Overbrook as the helicopter flew over the site.
It looked like a gunshot was responsible for the damage that was done to the glass entrance and window of the Beauty Lounge hair salon.
According to a representative for the district, both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Office of School Safety are continuing their investigations.
