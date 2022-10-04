5 California Murders May Be Serial Killer’s Work

Authorities in central California are perplexed as to why a serial murderer may have attacked and shot to death five individuals on various occasions during the last several months.

Stockton Police Officer Joseph Silva said Monday that it seems none of the victims knew each other, and that none of them had been robbed or assaulted prior to their deaths, which all occurred within a radius of a few square miles. There is no indication that the shootings are connected to gang activity or drug dealing.

The killings occurred on July 8 and 9, and on Friday, Stockton police offered a $85,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cases. A blurry still photograph of a “person of interest” in all black with a black hat was provided by authorities as well. This individual was seen on surveillance footage from many crime sites.

A 54-year-old man was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday in a residential neighborhood north of downtown.

There is no video evidence of any of the shootings, and no weapons have been located.

In a phone interview on Monday, Silva added, “We don’t have any footage of anyone having any gun or really committing a crime.”

Nonetheless, he said that the existing CCTV and ballistics evidence connected the five murders. A pistol was used to kill all five males, however it is unclear whether the same weapon was used in each homicide.

Silva said, “It fits the bill for a serial murderer.” The gunman “is only searching for an opportunity,” and our victims were “alone in a dark location,” which makes this case unique.

It’s possible that many persons are participating in the violence. “To be very frank, we simply don’t know,” he said. “Anyone or whoever is out there doing this is really aggressive and brash.”

The city of 320,000 people is located approximately 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of the state capital, Sacramento. Four of the victims were strolling alone, and the fifth was in a parked automobile when they were murdered.

victims ranged in age from 21 to 54; four were Hispanic guys and one was Caucasian.