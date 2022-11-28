5 Injured In The Bourbon Street Shooting, Police Say

According to the New Orleans Police Department, there was a shooting early on Sunday morning on Bourbon Street, which resulted in five persons being hurt.
The gunfire in the 200 blocks resulted in the injuries of five people, according to the police: three males and two girls. According to authorities, they received the call about the gunshot at approximately 1:49 in the morning.
The injuries are not considered to be life-threatening, according to the police.
At 2:22 in the morning, a spokeswoman for New Orleans Emergency Medical Services stated that all five of the shooting victims had been transferred to the trauma unit at University Medical Center.
Nobody who was hurt has been named at this time. A man, 17 years old, was shot in the foot; a male, 18 years old, was wounded in the chest and back; and a male, 20 years old, was shot in the hip. Both of the young women, aged 20 and 24, had been shot in the thigh during the attack.
According to a press release issued by the police, two individuals had been taken into custody “for questioning to ascertain whether they are engaged in the event.”
Both of the people had weapons taken away from them.
Please contact the Eighth District at the following number: 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers at the following numbers: 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867 if you have any information pertaining to this event.
