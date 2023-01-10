5 People Are Dead After A Man Shoots His Wife And Three Children

Police say a man shot and murdered his wife, three children, and himself before turning the pistol on himself, leaving five people dead, including the suspect. According to a statement issued by the High Point Police Department, the incident happened on Saturday when officers from the High Point Police Department in North Carolina responded to a call about two people “screaming for help” in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point, which is only 13 miles southwest of the city of Greensboro.
Authorities stated that an adult male and female were in need of assistance when the police arrived. Five dead bodies were discovered inside the house after the police had to break into it with force. According to authorities, all four victims — three adults and two kids — were declared dead at the scene of the crime.
Investigators found that 45-year-old Robert J. Crayton, Jr. shot and killed his wife, 46-year-old Athalia Crayton, along with his three children, ages 18, 16, and 10, according to a later statement from the High Point Police Department. In the statement provided to the media, police stated that two additional occupants of the house managed to flee, although they made no further mention of their potential familial connections.
According to the High Point Police Department, officers have attended to the suspected murder-suicide scene five times since 2014, with the most recent response occurring on January 3, 2022, just over a year ago. Police only said that they are looking into a motive and didn’t go any further. Call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 if you have any information regarding this case.
