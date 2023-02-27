5 People Died In A Medical Plane Crash In Nevada That May Have Broken Up Before It Crashed

The five individuals on board a medical transport flight that crashed in a mountainous region of northern Nevada, killing all five of them along with a patient, appeared to disintegrate before touching down, according to authorities on Sunday.
The National Transportation Safety Board has sent in a seven-member team of investigators to the site of Friday night’s crash near Stagecoach.
BREAKING: Five people are dead, including patients and medical personnel, after a Care Flight plane crashed late Friday in Nevada, officials said. https://t.co/yziW2beNZL
— ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2023
At the afternoon briefing, Landsberg stated that a team had spent the entire day searching for plane debris. Before moving the single-engine Pilatus PC-12’s wreckage so that investigators might try to identify a potential accident cause, he noted, investigators will probably remain on the scene for several days. The aircraft was constructed in 2002.
“We simply don’t know right now. Similar to a three-dimensional puzzle, “Landsberg said. “It’s tougher when the components aren’t all in one location.”
The National Weather Service in Reno had issued a winter storm warning for a significant portion of Nevada, including Lyon County, when the accident happened. Winds were gusting to 30 mph and snowing steadily.
Witness Says ‘I knew the plane was in trouble’
When the flight departed Reno, Nevada for Salt Lake City and went down, visibility was less than two miles, and there was a cloud ceiling about 2,000 feet above ground, according to the weather service.
The downed aircraft was recognised by Care Flight, which offers medical service by plane and helicopter, and it was reported that the pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and a patient’s family member all perished.
Robin Hays, a resident of Stagecoach and a former flight nurse, claimed to have heard the sputtering jet pass above her home before coming down behind it.
Hays told the Reno Gazette Journal, “I sensed the jet was in trouble. “I anticipated the crash. I was simply hoping it wouldn’t hit my house.”
Hays dialled 911 and stepped outdoors, but the drifting snow prevented him from seeing the debris
