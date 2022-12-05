5-year-old Boy In Critical Condition After 8-year-old Family Friend Shoots Him

According to the Houston police, a five-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot by a family friend who was only eight years old in the boy’s home.
According to reports from ABC News, Houston Police Department commander Jonathan Halliday informed reporters that officers were dispatched to an address on Denmark Street in the Trinity/Houston Gardens neighborhood at approximately 12.30 p.m. on Saturday.
The injured boy’s father had already taken him to the Lyndon Baines Johnson Hospital before their arrival.
According to Mr. Halliday, he was flown by helicopter to the Memorial Hermann Hospital, where his condition was described as being life-threatening.
The older youngster, a friend of the family according to the police, looked to have a cut on his head and was also transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.
It was not entirely obvious how he ended up hurting himself.
According to the police, three people were detained in connection with the incident; however, no charges have been filed against them.
At the time that the gun was fired, there was at least one adult present at the residence.
