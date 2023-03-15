Seven Virginia Sheriff’s Officers Have Been Arrested on Suspicion of Murder

According to the court records, seven deputies in Virginia have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for their roles in the death of Irvo Otieno while he was in custody.
Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill stated in a statement that two deputies from the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office turned themselves into the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations on the morning of March 14.
According to a statement released by Sheriff Alisa Gregory of Henrico County, all seven deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the murder investigation. Prison records indicated that they were being held without bond at the Meherrin River Regional Detention in Alberta, Virginia.
Sheriff’s deputies Randy Joseph Boyer (57), Dwayne Alan Bramble (37), Jermaine Lavar Branch (45), Bradley Thomas Disse (43), Tabitha Renee Levere (50), Brandon Edwards Rodgers (48), and Kaivell Dajour Sanders (30) have all been named.
A representative for the Virginia State Police told CBS News that on March 6 Otieno, then 28, became violent while being transferred to Central State Hospital in Dinwiddie County, Virginia, for treatment.
The Central State Hospital is a state-operated, high-security mental institution. According to Otieno’s jail records, he was given to a medical or hospital treatment center while under monitored supervision.
As the inquiry is still underway, details about Otieno’s hospital transport and death remain unclear. WTVR, a CBS station reports that Otieno was taken into custody on March 3.
At the hospital, Otieno “became violently assaultive towards officers,” according to Lt. Matt Pecka, a spokesman for the Henrico Police Department, as reported by WTVR.
Once Otieno was taken into custody, he was booked into Henrico Prison West on charges of assault on a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and vandalism. According to Pecka.
Last week, Otieno’s mom told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that her son has had mental health issues on and off since his late teens, but he has never been violent against anyone.
She said that her son had been brought to the jail over the weekend, but that he wouldn’t be able to see a jail doctor until Monday, at which point he would be prescribed medication to help with his mental health difficulties.
On Monday Otieno was to see the jail doctor, he was instead transferred to Central State Hospital, where Virginia State police say he was restrained and subsequently died.
The state medical examiner is working to determine Irvo Otieno's cause and manner of death. https://t.co/JWwmH5E7cG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 15, 2023
The state medical examiner is currently investigating Otieno’s death to establish its cause and circumstances. Inmates with mental health problems have been difficult to manage in prisons.
The number of inmate deaths has increased in recent years, frequently because of untreated mental health disorders. There is a severe crisis in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The Virginia Board of Local and Regional Jails recorded 77 in-custody fatalities in the state in 2021, nearly doubling the number from the previous year. The research showed that seven of the deaths occurred in jails that did not provide the 24-hour medical care required by state rules, and six of those deaths occurred in jails where inmates were not properly cared for.
Community Oriented Correctional Health Services is a non-profit organization based in Oakland, California that provides national oversight and monitoring for correctional health systems. “It’s a really chaotic environment,” said Daniel Mistak, the organization’s Director of Health Care Initiatives for Justice-Involved Populations.
Mistak argues that many people experiencing a mental health crisis while being booked into a facility are not properly addressed because jails lack the means and personnel to do so.
Because of severe medical staff shortages, he said, jails have fewer resources available on the weekend to deal with inmates’ untreated mental health issues.
“If someone is at the beginning of a mental health crisis being booked into jail is the perfect way to accelerate the crisis,” said Mistak.
