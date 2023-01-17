8 People Were Shot During A Mass Shooting At A Martin Luther King Jr. Event In Fort Pierce

Detectives from the St. Lucie County sheriff’s office are looking into a shooting that occurred on Monday during a Martin Luther King Jr. auto show event and resulted in several injuries.
The incident took place in Ilous Ellis Park at 5:20 in the evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
According to Tonya Woodworth, a sheriff’s spokesperson, four people were hurt while evacuating the site, including one child, and eight adults were shot. She claimed that one of those shot was gravely hurt.
According to Woodworth, the Sheriff’s Office is actively pursuing leads in this ongoing investigation. No one had been indicted as of Monday night at 10 p.m., she said.
According to Chief Deputy Brian Hester of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, there were over a thousand attendees.
According to a calendar entry on the City of Fort Pierce website, the event 772 MLK Car Show & Family Fun Day featured live music, a local car show, a kids bouncy area, and more from noon to 6 p.m. “To commemorate and celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. According to the attached flyer, the vehicle show started at 3:30 pm.
Hester claimed there was at least one shooter and that he thinks there may be more. The shooting took place following a dispute between two individuals, the Sheriff’s Office reported in a 10:30 p.m. update.
Hester said, “It’s sad that a disagreement led to the use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement during celebration of someone who represented peace and equality.” “So many innocent people who were not involved in the dispute were hurt or injured.”
Hester reported that there were already two Sheriff’s deputies on the scene serving as the event’s security details. He continued that neither of them had seen the shooter.
Hester described the situation as total anarchy.
He stated, “There were individuals sprawled behind cars.” “… It could be difficult to distinguish between victims and people who were merely hiding.
Read More:
- Remains Of Missing Illinois Lady Cheyann Klus Was Discovered After 5 Years
- 8 People Injured In A Shooting At A Martin Luther King Jr. Day Event In Florida