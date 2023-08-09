88-Year-Old Sen. Dianne Feinstein Falls at Home, Hospitalized

Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California was admitted to the hospital after collapsing at her San Francisco home on Tuesday. This is the longstanding Democratic lawmaker’s latest medical setback.
Sen. Feinstein had a precautionary trip to the hospital Friday afternoon after taking a minor fall at home. On Wednesday, her office released a statement stating that all of her scans were clear and she had returned home.
Earlier this year, the 90-year-old senator had to spend almost three months away from Washington, D.C., due to complications with shingles that required hospitalization. She delayed Senate business while resting at home in California for several weeks.
The resignation comes days after Insider revealed that Feinstein had granted her daughter power of attorney, and several of her coworkers have voiced concerns about her current state of health and capability. TMZ first reported Feinstein’s fall on Wednesday.
According to the Los Angeles Times and Slate, after arriving back in Washington earlier this year, Feinstein asserted that she “hadn’t been gone.” Additionally, in a committee meeting last month, a very perplexed Feinstein needed to be reminded several times by her colleagues to vote “aye” instead of merely speaking.
Senator Feinstein is not the only one whose health has recently raised questions on Capitol Hill. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, appeared unable to talk during a press conference last month. According to a McConnell aide, he was “lightheaded.”
