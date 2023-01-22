9-year-old Girl Critical, Father Injured In Shooting At Birmingham Motel

After being shot together with her father, who is 31 years old, on Friday night in Birmingham, authorities say a young girl who is nine years old is currently battling for her life at the Children’s Hospital.
At around 6:25 p.m. on Friday, crews from the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the Sun Inn on the 1500 block of Bessemer Road, where two people had been injured.
The bullet entered the girl in the abdomen. She was in very serious condition when she arrived at Children’s Hospital.
The victim, who had been shot in the arm, was transported to Princeton Hospital, where his status was reported as being stable.
The police of Birmingham, According to Sgt. Monica Law, both the girl and her father were guests at the Sun Inn when they were shot during an incident that the investigators believe may have been an attempt at robbing the establishment. The length of time that the father and daughter planned to remain in the motel was unknown to the police.
The investigation has led the police to assume that there were at least two suspects engaged in the shooting.
The suspects drove away from the scene of the crime. As of 7:45 p.m. on Friday, none of them had been taken into custody.
