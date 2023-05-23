Mother Allegedly Murders 10-Year-Old Daughter in Shocking Incident

The Oakland Police Department stated that police are looking into a stabbing that killed a 10-year-old girl in East Oakland on Monday morning. A member of the city council says KRON4 that the murder suspect is the mother of the person who was killed.
At a press conference held near 45th and Bancroft avenues to talk about the homicide case, OPD interim Chief of Police Darren Allison said that OPD got a call about a possible shooting or stabbing in the 4500 block of Bancroft Avenue.
When the police got to the scene, they found a bloody knife. The person who made the first call told the police that the suspect had killed the victim. Officers broke into the house and found a 10-year-old girl who had been severely hurt.
The officers tried to help the child, but when emergency medical workers came, they said the child was dead. The little girl’s neck had been cut, the cops said.
The suspect was found using a knife to “hurt themselves.” The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where self-inflicted stab wounds put them in critical condition.
Allison said that the suspect and the victim knew each other, but he wouldn’t say what the suspect’s name or gender was. OPD says that they have never been called about this victim and subject before, but they have been called before about the group.
Even though the cops wouldn’t say who the suspect was, Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo talked to the father of the victim. “It makes me crazy to hear that a mother killed her 10-year-old son. Now, seeing the father and some other family members here hurts a lot. Gallo said, “I just can’t believe that’s happening here.”
Homicide investigators went to the scene of the crime to start looking into what happened next. If you know anything about this stabbing, please call the Homicide Division of the OPD at 510-238-3821.
