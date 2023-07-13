A 13-year-old Boy Has Been Charged In The Shooting Death Of A 12-year-old Boy

According to local authorities, a 13-year-old Texas boy who fatally shot his 12-year-old friend brought the gun with him to the victim’s home and has since been charged with manslaughter.
According to a statement from the Lubbock Police Department (LPD), 12-year-old Jordan Rosales of Lubbock, Texas, was shot and murdered on Tuesday evening in front of his three siblings and another 12-year-old kid who was also charged after the incident.
The 12-year-old suspect was charged with trespassing, while the 13-year-old suspect was charged with manslaughter, fleeing, and trespass. According to LPD, both boys were safely transported on Tuesday night to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center.
The 12-year-old child and the suspect, according to the police, proceeded over to Rosales’ residence, where the 13-year-old was “handling a gun he brought with him” when he shot and murdered Rosales, according to the preliminary inquiry.
According to a statement posted on Facebook by the LPD, officers were summoned to the 1900 block of 44th Street in Lubbock at 7:50 p.m. on Tuesday due to reports of gunfire. Rosales was discovered deceased inside the home when authorities arrived on the scene.
At the time of publication, the cause of the shooting was unknown.
To raise money for the dead boy’s family to pay for funeral costs, Priscilla Lucio, who claimed to be Rosales’ maternal aunt, set up a GoFundMe campaign. She stated that assistance is needed in order to give Rosales a “beautiful proper burial.”
She noted on the website that “the family is not taking it too well and we could definitely use all the help we can get.”
The 12-year-old, who, according to Lucio, would have turned 13 on October 20, was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and cherished his time with his family.
To assist “lay Jordan to rest as he meets our Lord and Savior,” Lucio stated, the objective is to raise $25,000.
She remarked, “Jordan loved everyone and was loved by many. He attended Irons Middle School, enjoyed athletics, and was the team’s greatest basketball player.
The LPD stated that the inquiry is still ongoing.
