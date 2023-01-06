A 16-year-old Girl Shot Dead After She Refuses To Pick Up Marijuana Bag

According to police in Kentucky, a girl of 16 years old was shot to death inside a residence because she refused to pick up a bag of marijuana that had been spilled on the floor.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, January 3, at a residence in Burlington, which is approximately 20 miles southwest of Cincinnati. Scarlett Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting, which took place on that day.
According to the Burlington Police Department, there were also three other juveniles present when the shooting took place. Demarkus Hedges, age 18, was taken into custody as a direct result of their statements.
The police report states that Hedges ordered Tucker to pick up a bag of marijuana that had fallen onto the bedroom floor after it had been dropped there by Hedges. “Tucker rebuffed him. After that, Hedges put the muzzle of his weapon to Tucker’s head and fired a single shot.
According to the Major of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Phillip Ridgell, who spoke with WXIX, it is suspected that Scarlett and Hedges were friends.
Hedges, who was originally from Cincinnati, allegedly ran away from the house and eventually surrendered himself to the United States Marshals Service in Covington, Kentucky. He was accused of murder, as well as tampering with physical evidence and engaging in criminal activity with a minor.
WXIX was informed by members of Scarlett’s family that she had “a bright future that she was enthusiastic about.”
According to her aunt, Rebekah Williams, “she really portrayed the whole ‘Scarlett’ persona” in an interview with WCPO.
Williams stated, “I believe we’re all kind of in a state of shock at this time,” referring to the group’s emotional state. “I believe that everyone concerned is hurting, even ourselves. Even though he was 18, we still considered him to be a young kid.
According to the police, Hedges is being held in the Boone County jail on a bond of one million dollars.
