A 70-year-old Man Killed In A Car Accident In Sykesville

According to the Howard County Police Department, a man in his 70s who was involved in a vehicle accident on Sunday near Sykesville was pronounced deceased at the scene.
At approximately one o’clock in the afternoon, a 2019 Ford Edge collided with a 2014 Honda CRV driven by a man later identified by the authorities as Arthur Henry Landerman Jr.
The man was going southbound on Route 32 near the county border in Carroll County when the collision occurred.
According to the authorities, the driver of the 2019 Ford Edge had been attempting to make a left turn from the northbound lanes of Route 32 into West Friendship Road when the accident occurred.
According to the police, Landerman was transported to the Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland, where he was later pronounced dead.
According to the authorities, the driver of the Ford Edge was sent to Shock Trauma with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.
The driver of a third vehicle that was involved in the collision did not sustain any injuries, according to the police.
According to the officials, Route 32 was blocked off for around four hours.
