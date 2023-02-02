A Bill In Arkansas Would Require Transgender Students To Use Restrooms Based On Their Biological Sex

A state House committee in Arkansas has passed a bill that would force transgender kids to use the lavatory allocated to them at birth rather than the restroom that corresponds to their gender identity.
Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, said at a bill hearing last week that “every child in our school and every school has a right to privacy and to feel comfortable in their bathrooms.”
Rep. Bentley’s House Bill 1156 would compel open enrollment public charter schools and public schools to prohibit students from using a restroom that does not match the sex indicated on their birth certificate. The law is applicable in restrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, and shower rooms at schools where people “may be in various stages of undress” in view of others.
A 15% pay cut will be applied to the salaries of superintendents, principals, or the administrative head of an open enrollment public charter school in the fiscal year after they are found to be in violation of the law, according to the bill. If the law is approved, parents of pupils “shall have a cause of action” if they come into contact with someone who is “of the opposite sex” in a restroom with several users.
The legislation is now moving to the majority-Republican House, where a vote could happen as soon as this Wednesday.
Critics claimed that the most recent endeavour is not actually addressing any issues and is merely an attempt to start another legal fight against transgender students’ rights.
“States are really challenging the federal government by passing these kinds of bills at this point and saying, ‘We know that this is what you think the law says, and we’re ready to do battle with you,'” said Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ civil rights organisation in the country.
Linda Hargis, a member of the Conway School Board, argued in favour of the legislation, saying it was about ensuring that female children felt at ease in the restrooms.
According to Hargis, “Our kids have a right to feel safe and at home in their own area.” We are causing a perfect storm if this bill and this policy are not passed.
The majority-Republican Legislature in Arkansas is prepared to become Arkansas the first state to enforce restrictions on drag shows as the state’s restroom law moves. Republican governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she supports the measure, which if passed by a House committee would designate drag performances as “adult-oriented” companies.
Sanders’ staff did not precisely specify in a statement on Tuesday whether she would sign the restroom law if it came to her desk.
