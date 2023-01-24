A Brevard County Teacher Has Been Accused Of Attempting To Meet Up With A Student For Sex

According to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, a local educator who has spent decades in the classroom has been arrested for allegedly trying to meet with a juvenile pupil for the purpose of having sexual relations with the teenager.
Timothy Liscum, 64, from Melbourne, Florida, was taken into custody on Sunday afternoon, according to the officials, after he allegedly attempted to meet a student in Brevard County for the purpose of having “sexual intercourse.”
According to the deputies, Liscum is currently employed as a teacher at Satellite High School and has worked for Brevard Public Schools for the past three decades.
One of the pupils at the school was reportedly conversing with Liscum, and that student “got concerned about the substance of the talks and notified another student, as well as a trusted teacher,” according to a report.
According to the officials, the instructor informed the school administrators, who in turn called the student’s parents after receiving the information from the teacher.
According to the deputies, Liscum asked the student to meet him at a certain spot for sex, and when the student came at that location, he was placed under arrest.
Regarding the arrest of Liscum, Brevard Public Schools issued the following statement on Monday morning:
Timothy Liscum, a teacher at Satellite High School, was taken into custody on Sunday on suspicion of attempting to meet a pupil for the purpose of having sexual intercourse with them. The educator is currently detained in jail and will not be coming back to the school. BPS is beyond disturbed by the claims, but we are proud of the student for having the fortitude to come forward, as well as the trusted teacher who supported the youngster and helped notify investigators. BPS will continue to collaborate with the Sheriff’s Office to assist with the investigation in whatever capacity is required.
According to the BCSO, investigators are attempting to ascertain whether or not Liscum is responsible for the abuse of any other children.
