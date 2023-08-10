A California Couple’s Homeowners Insurance Was Cancelled After They Drained Their Pool to Conserve Water

Obtaining homeowner insurance policies in California is becoming increasingly difficult due to various factors, prompting concerns and confusion among homeowners.
Leading insurance companies like State Farm and Allstate have stopped offering new policies, primarily due to escalating wildfire risks. Other insurers are imposing limitations on new customers, causing widespread frustration.
AAA’s Unusual Policy Non-Renewals
- AAA, a prominent insurance provider, has come under scrutiny for not renewing policies for existing customers. However, the reasons behind these non-renewals are unrelated to wildfires.
- Homeowners were surprised to learn that AAA had dropped their coverage due to reasons such as clutter in their yard, maintenance issues, or water-saving measures.
- Instances included instances where homeowners were deemed to have hazards in their yards based on aerial photographs taken by aircraft and satellites.
Homeowners Express Frustration
- Homeowners affected by these non-renewals expressed their disbelief and frustration at the criteria used by AAA to drop their coverage.
- One homeowner was shocked to be notified that their coverage was terminated due to yard clutter that they considered essential for their workshop.
- Another homeowner had their policy non-renewed due to their roof allegedly exceeding its useful life, despite having recently replaced it with documented evidence.
- A couple who had drained their swimming pool during a drought to conserve water faced non-renewal due to the pool’s appearance of “deferred maintenance.”
Insurers’ Use of Technology and Customer Response
- Insurers are increasingly using technology, including drone surveillance and aerial imagery, to assess risks associated with properties.
- These new methods have led to concerns that insurers may be unfairly penalizing customers based on this technology.
- Consumer advocates point out that these technological tools could have unintended consequences for consumers’ ability to secure insurance.
Resolution and Impact
- Some homeowners have managed to find alternative insurance policies, often through military-affiliated offerings or other insurers.
- After homeowners provided evidence and explanations for their situations, some policies were reinstated.
Future Outlook
- The challenges faced by homeowners seeking insurance in California have highlighted the need for transparency and fairness in insurance policies and assessments.
- The broader implications of insurers relying on technology for risk assessment raise questions about equity and consumer protection.
