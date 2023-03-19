A Car Crash in Westchester County Kills 5 Young People

Five young people died early Sunday morning in a fiery crash on the Hutchinson River Parkway, according to the Westchester County Police Department.
A 9-year-old boy riding in the cargo area of the crashed Nissan Rogue made it out alive and was taken to Westchester Medical Center. The boy’s wounds are not so bad that they could kill him, the police said.
The five children who died were between 8 and 17 years old. Four were boys and one was a girl. The police said the driver was 16 years old.
Children Lived in Derby
The police said that the children lived in Derby, Conn., which is called “Connecticut’s smallest city” and is 10 miles west of New Haven.
The car was going north on the Hutchinson River Parkway between Mamaroneck Road and Mamaroneck Avenue, near the border between Scarsdale and White Plains when the accident happened. Police say that the car went off the road for no clear reason and hit a tree, where it caught fire.
Even though trucks sometimes crash into a low bridge that crosses the Hutchinson River Parkway at Mamaroneck Road, the police said that the spot where the crash happened on Sunday was not known to be a problem area.
