A Dead Body Of An Ex-browns Player Was Found In California

Authorities in California have confirmed that a woman and a former NFL player were discovered dead near a peak after rescuers responded to reports of injuries.

Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department tweeted at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday that they were dispatched to Tahquitz Rock in the Idyllwild area after receiving a distress call.

Both climbers were found dead when a team scaled the steep, isolated region, the agency said.

One of the climbers has been identified as Gavin Escobar, a firefighter and former NFL player from Long Beach, California.

The other victim, 33-year-old Chelsea Walsh, was named by ESPN.

Escobar, 31, from Huntington Beach, California, was reported dead at 1:18 p.m., roughly an hour after he and Walsh were thought to be hurt, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

On Thursday at lunchtime, the Long Beach Fire Department confirmed Escobar’s passing and said he had joined the force in February.

Escobar played tight end with the Dallas Cowboys for five seasons and scored eight touchdowns after graduating from San Diego State.

He played for the defunct Alliance of American Football in 2019, after brief stints with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins.

A light rain had fallen earlier in the day, but it was not immediately clear whether or not the weather had had a role in the deaths.

In 2000, two climbers from Los Angeles tragically died after falling 200 feet down the mountain.