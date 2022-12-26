A Driver Was Killed After Being Shot In A Truck On I-24 In East Nashville

The murder of a guy from Greenbrier who was shot near Interstate 24 in East Nashville on Sunday is currently being investigated by homicide detectives. According to the police, road rage is a possible motive for the shooting that took place.
At approximately noon on Sunday, December 25, multiple gunshots were fired into the driver’s side door and window of a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by 32-year-old Christopher Spaunhorst. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident occurred as Spaunhorst was traveling along I-24 West.
According to the authorities, the shooting occurred between the Shelby Avenue and James Robertson Parkway exits. They also added that the pickup vehicle came to stop beside the median wall on James Robertson Parkway after the incident.
According to the officials, when the Nashville Fire Department rushed to the accident, they discovered that Spaunhorst had been shot and was suffering from the effects of those wounds.
This keeps happening everywhere in Tennessee now, it's so sad! I'm pray for this man's family tonight on Christmas Day 🙏🙏❤️
According to reports, Spaunhorst passed away shortly after arriving at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, despite the fact that he had been rushed there.
If you believe you may have seen another vehicle traveling alongside Spaunhorst’s pickup truck on I-24 around noon, or if you have any information about the person who shot the truck, please contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Also, if you have any information about the person who shot the truck, please contact them as well. Callers to Crime Stoppers have the option of remaining anonymous and may also be eligible for monetary rewards.
