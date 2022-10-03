A Fan At A Steelers Game Falls From An Escalator And Dies

On Sunday, a fan attending the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets was killed after they fell on an escalator.

At 4:45 p.m., shortly after the completion of the Giants’ 24-20 victory over the Steelers, the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety reported that police and emergency service personnel were called after a male fan fell.

The man was treated on the scene by paramedics before being rushed to the hospital in severe condition. Shortly after that, he passed away. Neither his name nor his whereabouts have been made public.

The Steelers issued a statement saying, “We are aware of an unfortunate situation that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today.” We are assisting local law enforcement in their investigation into this incident. To the family of our visitor, please accept our condolences.