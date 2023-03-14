A Florida Prisoner Called ‘Ninja Killer’ Set To Be Executed For 1989 Double Homicide

The Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, signed a death warrant on Monday for a man who was found guilty of killing a couple in 1989. He will be put to death next month.
Louis Bernard Gaskin, who is 56 years old now, was found guilty of first-degree murder for killing Robert and Georgette Sturmfels in their Flagler County home on December 20, 1989. He was also found guilty of robbery with a gun, burglary, and trying to kill a nearby couple on the same night.
Gaskin was called the “ninja killer” because he killed people while wearing all-black ninja clothes. He used a.22-caliber rifle to kill them. A clock, two lamps, and a videocassette recorder that he stole from the Sturmfels’ house were found at his house. He planned to give the things to his girlfriend as Christmas presents.
Before his trial, Gaskin admitted to the crimes and told a psychologist that he knew what he was doing.
“The guilt was always there,” Gaskin said at the time. “The devil had more of a hold than God did. I knew that I was wrong. I wasn’t insane.”
The Execution Will Happen On April 12
In 1990, 8 jurors voted for the death sentence and 4 voted against it. The judge agreed with the verdict.
Under Florida’s current law, a unanimous jury vote is required for capital punishment. But the state legislature is thinking about lowering the bar.
Gaskin has filed many appeals since he was sentenced, but by 2020, the Florida Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court will have cleared the way for his death warrant to be signed, Attorney General Ashley Moody said in court documents.
The tweet below from Florida Supreme Court’s Official account confirms the news:
Scheduling order entered in pending death warrant against Louis Bernard Gaskin concerning a Flagler County case. https://t.co/U8FL1pyqa9 pic.twitter.com/O9Eijivoep
— FloridaSupremeCourt (@flcourts) March 13, 2023
DeSantis’ office says that the execution will happen on April 12 at 6 p.m. This would be the second execution in Florida this year. Before 2019, there was a break in the use of the death penalty.
Gaskin would be the fourth person to be put to death by DeSantis. This is a much slower rate than what other recent Florida governors did.
According to the state Supreme Court’s briefing schedule, any new appeals involving Gaskin must be finished by March 31.
