A Florida Real Estate Agent Walks Into The Pool Area And Finds A Couple Having Sex:
A Florida realtor was shocked to see a nudist couple having fun in the pool of a home she was getting ready to show a client, according to cops.
The surprised agent pulled up to the vacant Davenport property on December 5 and noticed a mystery car in the driveway at 9:45 a.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The suspicious broker dialed 911 knowing that nobody was permitted to be on the property.
A real estate agent was getting ready to show a customer home in Davenport, Florida when she saw a couple having sex in the pool.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a naked, carefree couple having fun in the house’s pool.
The unrestrained invaders admitted to the police that they had come to the property specifically to engage in sexual activity and that they were not aware that their plan was against the law.
According to a police report, the 35-year-old lady and 39-year-old male “did not believe they were doing anything criminal,” the Miami Herald stated.
According to the sheriff’s office, the male participant was found to be in possession of methamphetamine at the site, and both individuals were charged with trespassing.
The woman was freed on a $250 bond, while the male was released after posting a $1,750 bond.
