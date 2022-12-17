A Goat Thief In California Was Shot By A Resident And Later Captured: A homeowner in southern California shot a man earlier this month after he attempted to take a goat and a dune buggy from the house.
According to a press release from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, Alexander Belinsky, 36, was shot by an elderly homeowner in San Marcos, California who reacted quickly after realizing that Belinsky was attempting to steal a goat from his house. San Marcos is in the North County area of San Diego.
When the 79-year-old homeowner and his 60-year-old wife rushed outside to prohibit Belinsky from going near the goats, according to authorities, Belinsky shoved them to the ground. Related video:
Belinsky allegedly put the goat in a dune buggy on the property and tried to start the engine while the homeowner was inside, prepared to depart, according to police.
According to authorities, the husband confronted Belinsky after he got out of the dune buggy and charged at him while grabbing his firearm.
A shot was then fired from the weapon, striking Belinsky.
Soon later, deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff’s Office came and arrested Belinsky.
As part of the city’s efforts to avoid wildfires, a herd of goats grazes on arid territory in Anaheim, California.
The male householder sustained cuts to his hands but was otherwise unharmed, while Belinsky was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life-threatening wounds. The wife of the homeowner was unharmed during the incident.
Robbery, elder abuse, attempted vehicle theft, domestic burglary, animal cruelty, and battery are among the charges brought against Belinsky.
