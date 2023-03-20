A Gunshot Near the Campus of Temple University Left Four Persons Injured

Daily news / By / March 20, 2023

Early on Sunday morning, four people were shot outside a hookah lounge near Temple University’s North Philly campus, according to authorities.

Near the practice field for Temple’s football team, police said the incident happened at around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning outside the Hubble Bubble Hookah Bar on 10th and Diamond Streets.

According to the police, a 23-year-old guy was escorted from the club by security after a dispute broke out. According to authorities, a security guard shot and killed a man outside the shop after the man turned and pointed a gun at him.

Keep your learning momentum continuing by reading the recommended articles linked below:

According to the authorities, the man fired back, hitting three women: one in her 20s, one in her 19s, and one in her 47s. Police say that all four victims were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

A Gunshot Near the Campus of Temple University
A Gunshot Near the Campus of Temple University

While the three women were described as stable, the man was listed as critical, according to the police. Sunday afternoon, police reported that they had found the weapon and taken the suspect into custody.

They claimed a security guard shot the man, but refused to elaborate on his or her position. Although Temple University did not immediately respond to our request for comment, 6ABC has reported that university officials have confirmed that the victims were not students.

Workers boarded up the windows of Hubble Bubble and raked away glass off the pavement on Sunday morning, revealing many gunshot holes in the building. The bar did not respond to a request for comment left on Sunday when it was closed.

The shooting occurs at a time when there is a heightened awareness of the problem of gun violence in the areas surrounding the institution and the city at large. There have been 318 shooting victims in Philadelphia so far this year, as of last Wednesday. Sixty-six victims are now dead.

Learn Everything There Is to Know About the California Examiner by Putting Our Website in Your Favorites!

Related Posts

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism. Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging. With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top