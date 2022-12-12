A Hiker From New Hampshire Dies After Falling From A Cliff While Taking Pictures With His Wife

Authorities say a hiker from New Hampshire died early on Saturday morning after he went hundreds of feet from a cliff while snapping pictures of the region with his wife.
According to a statement from Fish and Game, the event took place at about 10:30 a.m. on the summit of Mt. Willard in Crawford Notch, New Hampshire.
The agency stated: “The hiker’s wife heard her husband shout and turned to see him sliding over the side of the mountain down a steep cliff that went to the bottom of the mountain down a steep slope that extended to about 800 feet.”
His wife was unable to reach him owing to the steep and slippery terrain on the summit, so she dialed 911 for assistance.
Around 2:30 pm, rescue personnel showed up and rappelled down the cliff, where they discovered the hiker who had fallen around 300 feet below the top. At the scene, the hiker’s death was confirmed.
The deceased hiker was rescued from the cliff’s face by Mountain Rescue Service personnel, who then raised him to the summit.
The body was subsequently transported by rescuers to the trailhead parking area, where they arrived at 6:45 p.m., according to officials.
Until the hiker’s family was notified, officials withheld the hiker’s name and other personal details.
Fish and Game stated that there was no other information available right away.
Mount Willard, which rises to a height of roughly 2,865 feet, is located in the heart of Crawford Notch not far from Hart’s Location.
