A Kansas City Man Helped Two Inmates In Escaping From Cass County Jail

A guy from Kansas City, Missouri, is accused by federal prosecutors of aiding two prisoners in escaping the Cass County Jail on Monday.
Around 10:22 p.m. on Monday, Trevor Sparks, 33, and Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, “forcibly escaped” from the jail and have not yet been found.
The 64-year-old Steven Lydell Williams Sr. was taken into custody on Tuesday for his suspected assistance in Sparks and Martinez’s escape.
Williams faces a Class D felony charge of aiding or abetting escape from imprisonment. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Sparks and Perez-Martinez are both charged with one count of eluding custody, a Class D felony.
For the charges revealed on Wednesday, Williams, Spark, and Perez-Martinez could receive a five-year prison sentence and a $250,000 fine.
Investigators looked into Sparks’ phone records from prison, which showed a conversation he had with Williams just before his escape.
Around 8 o’clock in the evening, Williams received a call from Sparks instructing her to wait for him and Martinez at a convenience store in Harrisonville’s 1900 block of West Mechanic Street.
Sparks instructed Williams to park at a diesel pump at the petrol station and to wait there until “they” arrived during a call just after 9 p.m.
Williams was informed by Sparks that he and Martinez would arrive between 10:15 and 10:30 p.m. but advised to wait even if they hadn’t shown up by 10:45 p.m.
Williams informed Spark that he would be in a “white 30” prior to the escape.
Surveillance footage found by the investigators showed a white SUV pulling into the gas station’s parking lot and stopping close to the diesel pumps. Before the car pulled away at 10:31 p.m., the video didn’t show anyone getting into or out of it.
Williams was driving a 2001 Mercedes Benz SUV, the same model that had been spotted at the Casey’s when he was taken into custody on Tuesday morning just before noon.
Williams was later spotted with Sparks and Martinez in an apartment building in KCMO’s 6100 block of Citadel Drive. Williams is connected to the home.
At 12:37 a.m., the group left Williams’ apartment, but Williams didn’t bring Sparks or Perez-Martinez back.
Williams admitted to detectives that he obtained meth from Sparks. He added that in August 2018, Sparks allegedly kept a black Dodge Challenger with a body inside in a garage he granted him access to.
Williams previously admitted to police that he wasn’t Sparks’ sidekick. Sparks was convicted of leading a violent, multi-million dollar meth operation that was responsible for two homicides.
