A Man Has Been Arrested In Connection With A Fatal Shooting At A Hotel In Charlotte’s South End

A guy who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place inside a hotel in south Charlotte has been taken into custody by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
The incident reportedly took place at approximately four in the morning at the Marriott located on the 2200 block of Rexford Road, according to the police.
The victim has been named by the CMPD as Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez, who is 32 years old.
After being taken from the hotel, Alvarez was sent to a local hospital where, according to the police, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Danny Earl McGowan, age 41, was reportedly taken into custody by the police.
McGowan is facing charges of murder, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is also accused of possessing a handgun after having a previous conviction.
