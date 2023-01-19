A Man Is Facing Murder Charges After A Multi-county Chase Ends With A Body Discovered In His Car

According to Kentucky State Police, a body was discovered in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that came to an end on Interstate 75.
According to KSP, the pursuit began on Wednesday morning in Madison County and came to an end around mile marker 45 in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County.
This all began, according to KSP, at about mile 83 on I-75 in Madison County. While conducting routine traffic checks there, a trooper attempted to pull over a car that was driving “dangerously”.
The car originally stopped, but it soon started moving again.
Then, KSP started pursuing the car as it travelled south on I-75 through Rockcastle County and into Laurel County. The vehicle entered Laurel County, north of London, crashed after colliding with a few KSP patrol cars, and it was at milepost 46. All of the involved troopers are fine.
According to KSP, a woman’s body was discovered in the car’s backseat, and 54-year-old David Reed of St. Petersburg, Florida, was detained.
Murder-domestic violence, tampering with physical evidence, mistreatment of a corpse, eluding or avoiding police, criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, negligent driving, resisting arrest, and driving without a licence are among the charges brought against Reed.
“At the moment, all of that is still being looked into. We don’t know where she died or where the crime might have been perpetrated, according to Trooper Scottie Pennington. “That section is still being looked into. We might learn that information as this investigation goes forward.
It is being described as a “very unique inquiry” by state police. We are informed that despite the fact that the incident itself was not lethal, they are classifying it as such because a deceased individual was discovered inside the car.
As authorities looked into the matter, traffic throughout Laurel County was stopped.
A few minutes before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, all lanes were reopened.
