A Man Is Seen On Video Attempting To Kidnap A Barista Through A Drive-thru Window, And The Suspect Is Arrested

In Washington State, a man was caught on camera attempting to kidnap a barista at a drive-thru, according to the authorities.
The Auburn Police Department asked the public to assist identify the suspect by sharing security footage of the attempted kidnapping that happened early on Monday morning on Twitter.
The man in the pickup truck reaches out for the barista’s arm in the video, and the barista can be seen attempting to hand him something. According to the police, the suspect tried to drag the victim “using a looped ziptie device” through the glass.
Police claimed that the man was defeated by the barista before he drove away.
Tuesday morning, police stated they had made an arrest in the case “after considerable community support.”
According to Auburn Police Department public relations officer Kolby Crossley, “the suspect was detained at his house in Auburn, and we were able to make a fast search of his vehicle and uncovered evidence tying him to the incident.”
Although the department intends to provide additional details about the incident in the coming days, Crossley said the identification of the suspect has not yet been made public.
Read More:
- A Man In Indiana Was Arrested After A Video Showed A Child Playing With A Gun
- A $3,600 Award Was Made To An Army Lieutenant Who Was Pepper-sprayed By Virginia Police During A Traffic Stop