A Man Is Shot And Killed Near Nationals Park

Sadly, a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon close to Nationals Park. The police think it was a premeditated act of violence.

After receiving reports of gunfire in the 1500 block of South Capitol St. SE at about 1 p.m. on Sunday, police arrived on the scene. Cmdr. Tasha Bryant of the Metropolitan Police Department said during a press conference that upon arrival, police discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.

Commander Bryant of MPD’s First District gives an update on the shooting that took place around 1 pm today on N Street, SE. pic.twitter.com/uWGTEusSuo — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) October 23, 2022

Bryant said that despite attempts to save the victim’s life, they were declared dead at the site. Authorities have not yet been able to positively identify the individual.

Preliminary investigation, Bryant said, leads officers to suspect the victim was the intended target of the gunshot, and surveillance footage shows a dark-colored SUV speeding away from the area.

According to Bryant, there were no other casualties or any damage to property.

As Bryant put it, “we need the support of our people and tourists” in solving the case. “Game time! For the sake of the city, the restaurants, and the games, I hope that everyone will feel welcome to visit.