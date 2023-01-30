A Man Tries To Set Fire To A Synagogue In New Jersey By Throwing A Molotov Cocktail At It

On Sunday morning, an individual attempted to set fire to a synagogue in New Jersey by throwing a Molotov cocktail at the building, according to both the police and the synagogue.
According to a news release issued by the Bloomfield police department, the suspect arrived at approximately 3 a.m., lighted a Molotov cocktail, and then tossed it at the front door of Temple Ner Tamid. The suspect then fled the scene. According to the authorities, the broken bottle did not result in any structural damage to the building.
According to the information provided on its website, Temple Ner Tamid operates both a preschool and a K-12 religious school. According to its own description, it is a “welcoming, varied, and musical Reform congregation where members connect with their ancestry while thinking progressively about the present.”
During a phone chat with CNN, Temple Ner Tamid confirmed that the synagogue in question was the one that had been attacked.
As a direct response to the incident, the police in Livingston, New Jersey, have stated that they will step up their patrols of the area’s several temples. About eight miles to the west of Bloomfield is where you’ll find Livingston.
According to CNN, the police in Bloomfield said there were no additional temples that were harmed.
The suspect’s face was concealed in the still image that was supplied by the police.
In a statement, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced that his office was investigating the attempted fire in conjunction with other law enforcement agencies from the county, the state, the federal government, and other local jurisdictions.
He also made reference to the demonstrations that took place after the death of Tyre Nichols, a young Black guy who passed away in Tennessee after being beaten by police.
I want to reassure all New Jerseyans, but especially our friends and neighbours who are members of the Jewish faith and the Black community, that law enforcement is continuing to take the appropriate steps to increase our presence around sensitive places so that everyone in our state can worship,
love, and live without fear of violence or threat,” said Governor Chris Christie. “It is our goal to make sure that everyone in our state is able to worship, love, and live without fear of violence or threat.”
According to a statement released by the temple, all activities that were scheduled to take place at the synagogue for the day have been suspended, and there will be “an ongoing, heightened police presence into the week.”
Rabbi Marc Katz of the synagogue voiced both his outrage at the attack and his appreciation for the Jewish community in his remarks following the incident.
Read More:
- A 2-year-old Boy Was Shot In The Face And A Man Was Killed In Baltimore Gunfire
- After Being Shot, A Man Dies While Being Transported To The Hospital