A Milton Man Was Found Guilty Of Molesting An 11-year-old In 2020

On Friday, a jury in Milton found a man guilty of assaulting a kid who was younger than 12 years old in the year 2020.
In April of 2020, a jury found Antonio Jay White guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation on an 11-year-old child in his home.
According to a news release issued by the State Attorney’s Office, the alleged crime was performed by White on the youngster who was 11 years old “in a bedroom in his residence in Milton.”
The child was travelling from another state and stayed at Mr. White’s house while they were there.
According to the statement, White must serve a minimum of 25 years in jail for the offence, but he could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars for the crime.
On February 13, White is due to get their sentence.
