A Roanoke Man Was Arrested After Sexually Assaulting A Child

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Donley, 36, of Roanoke, charged with sexually assaulting a child, has been detained.
To find Donley, investigators put in many hours of labor. They learned that Donley might have been in Kernersville, North Carolina, on the evening of December 29.
According to reports, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Kernersville, North Carolina, Police Department collaborated to pursue those leads.
Officers claimed that the Kernersville Police Department found Donley.
Police claim that when they got close to him, he took them on a long, high-speed chase through many North Carolina counties. Later, he wrecked in Davie County, North Carolina, after losing control of his vehicle.
Donley was taken into custody after being injured and sent to a hospital in North Carolina, according to the police.
In addition to being charged with various felonies in NC concerning the automobile pursuit, he will now be extradited back to Henry County to be dealt with on the six felony accusations.
When deputies arrived, they discovered that Lucas Donley, 36, of Roanoke, had briefly been left in charge of a 6-year-old child.
The child’s parents informed deputies that they had phoned 911 after discovering he had sexually molested their child when they returned.
They informed the deputies that Donley then left in a 2014 Kia Forte. According to deputies, the car is blue or silver and bears Virginia registration plates reading VWM-5364.
Donley was spotted driving on Barrows Mill Road later on Wednesday, according to authorities. When they tried to stop him, he fled at a great speed, tracking at over 100 miles per hour, in the direction of Pittsylvania County.
Police allegedly gave chase before deciding to give up on Donley because of the danger it posed to other motorists.
According to the Sheriff, investigators then issued six felony warrants for Donley’s arrest.
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office received information about Donley’s possible whereabouts, reportedly in the Mountain Valley region of Henry County, as the hunt went on.
The region was scoured all day by officers from several agencies on foot, in cars, and in the air, but to no effect, according to the sheriff.
Donley has brown hair, green eyes, and a height of 5 feet, 9 inches. He reportedly last appeared sporting a grey sweater and jeans.
