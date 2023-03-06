A Victim Dies After An Accident In Greenville County

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports that a person who was injured in an accident that took place on Saturday has already passed away.
According to the authorities, the collision took place on Keeler Mill Road close to Keeler Bridge Road. Around eight miles to the north of Greenville is where you will find yourself.
According to the authorities, the driver of a Ford F-250 was heading west on Keeler Mill Rd. and the driver of a Honda Accord was heading south on Keeler Bridge Rd. when the two vehicles collided.
The driver of the Ford F-250 was the one who caused the collision that injured the driver of the Honda Accord.
According to the officials, the victim was taken to the hospital, but they did not survive their stay there.
