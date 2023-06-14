A West Side Shooting Left a Man in Critical Condition Who Was Allegedly Trespassing With a Shovel

A man was shot when he was allegedly trespassing with a shovel in someone else’s West Side backyard. He is in critical condition. At around 3 p.m., a guy in his 35s was shot in the 700 block of Leal Street, according to the police.
The victim was shot multiple times and rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency crews. According to the authorities, the 25-year-old homeowner shot the individual multiple times after discovering him trespassing in the backyard.
However, the police have not yet identified what led up to the shooting or why the injured man was in the yard. Officer Ricardo Guzman, a spokesman for the San Antonio Police Department, stated, “What he was doing back there we don’t know.”
The below tweet verifies the news:
Police said the shooter, who owns the property, is cooperating with investigators. https://t.co/wJQTeDBmaq
— San Antonio Express-News (@ExpressNews) June 13, 2023
What transpired at that time is currently under scrutiny? The homeowner, according to Guzman, is helping the authorities. It was too soon to say whether or not the shooting would result in criminal charges.
It would appear that the two men were strangers. But police say that’s something they’re looking into as well.
