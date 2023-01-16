A Woman And A Dog Were Shot While Walking In Anne Arundel County

Brooklyn, Maryland In Anne Arundel County, a woman was shot in a shopping center parking lot on Sunday night.
According to police, a woman, 48, was shot in the leg while walking her dog through the McDonald’s parking lot.
One local resident, who asked to remain unnamed, said that she frequents the shopping mall a few times per week. She said, “Not really, there’s usually a lot of people hanging around and you basically have to watch over your back and shoulders at all times,” when WMAR questioned if she felt comfortable.
In the 5100 block of Ritchie Highway, there was a gunshot. According to Anne Arundel County police, the woman was shot, and her dog was also struck in the leg.
“Izzy White, a local, stated, “I do know that I’m about to take the dog to the emergency hospital to save the dog’s life.
White claims that he visits the mall every morning and evening to provide food for the hungry.
He is acquainted with the shot victim.
“I come out here every night since this neighborhood has a high level of crime. I’m referred to as the protector. Along with feeding them, I also safeguard individuals. I probably arrived a little too late, or I might have been among the people who were shot. Because I wouldn’t have allowed it to occur in front of me, White stated.
In order to stop the violence, White stated that he would like to see more police officers in this retail mall.
Police claim they have no suspects or motives.
