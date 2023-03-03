A Woman From Washington Will Be Arrested After Refusing Tuberculosis Treatment

As a result, a woman with tuberculosis in Washington who has resisted treatment for more than a year is about to be jailed. The lady had regularly disregarded court orders to remain in isolation until she finished her treatment, according to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. She has now being treated at a neighbouring detention facility, and a local judge has issued a warrant for her arrest for this Friday.
The local tuberculosis case was still active as of late January, and the health authorities briefly mentioned that the patient had declined antibiotic treatment. The News Tribune’s subsequent research uncovered a protracted saga between the woman and health officials.
For instance, the health department requested and obtained its first court order mandating that the woman remain forcedly isolated at home (apart from the need for necessary medical treatment) until she was no longer deemed a hazard to the public health in January 2022.
The department contended that she had started the months-long treatment regimen required to get rid of the bacteria, but stopped it, and refused to go on. The woman allegedly disobeyed court instructions to remain in isolation for the following year.
More recently, she is believed to have evaded disclosing her tuberculosis to staff members at an emergency room after a car accident, potentially putting them at risk for infection.
At the time, the department informed The News Tribune that it would be a last-ditch effort to pursue the woman’s arrest and forced custody for treatment—a possibility that now seems to have materialised.
According to KOMO News on Tuesday, the department appeared before Judge Philip Sorenson for what appears to be the 16th time last week in an effort to reach a settlement.
Read Other Trending News:
- Alex Murdaugh Was Convicted In A Double Homicide Case
- Two People Are Detained By The US For Smuggling Aviation Technology To Russia
During a previous order of isolation that was given in late December and early February of this year, the woman reportedly started taking medication but stopped again. After that, Judge Sorenson issued a civil warrant for her arrest.
We continually balance the risk to the public and the patient’s civil liberties in situations like this. Our final resort is always to use a civil arrest warrant to carry out a court order, department spokesperson Nigel Turner told KOMO News. According to reports, this is only the third time in 20 years that Tacoma authorities have requested an arrest in order to compel someone to receive TB treatment.
Today, tuberculosis is uncommon in the United States, but it still poses a serious threat to global public health, with 1.6 million tuberculosis deaths expected in 2021. Although while many infected individuals don’t exhibit any symptoms, latent instances can reactivate years later.
Acute tuberculosis patients can spread the disease to others and, if ignored, can progress to a life-threatening condition. Drug-resistant tuberculosis strains have recently made it more difficult to control epidemics, as has the case with many other bacterial illnesses.
Those who refuse therapy or stop taking it before the infection is treated are a significant role in the formation of these strains.
Although the woman is expected to be arrested on Friday, officials say she still has time to voluntarily consent to treatment before that time. On Thursday, a new court hearing is anticipated. She would be taken to a designated area of the Pierce County Prison for isolation and treatment if the arrest went through.
For more latest updates and news, you can follow our website, californiaexaminer.net.