A Woman Is Accused Of Threatening Boston Children's Hospital With A Bomb.

A woman from Westfield was arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with a bogus bomb threat against Boston Children’s Hospital.

Catherine Leavy, 37, was charged with making a false bomb threat with explosive materials. She was arrested this morning at her Westfield home and was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for September 16, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Judith G. Dein.

According to the charging documents, federal agents began monitoring threats made against Boston Children’s Hospital and its employees in August 2022. Boston Children’s Hospital is home to the Gender Multispecialty Service (GeMS) program, which is the first major healthcare program in the United States to focus on gender-diverse and transgender adolescents.

On August 30, 2022, Boston Children’s Hospital received a telephonic bomb threat, with the caller allegedly saying, “There is a bomb on its way to the hospital, you better evacuate everybody you sickos.” The hospital and surrounding area were placed on lockdown as a result of the call, and a bomb squad was dispatched. An investigation found no explosive devices at Boston Children’s Hospital. Law enforcement obtained subscriber and call detail records, as well as location data, for the phone number that reported the bomb threat. According to records obtained, the phone number was subscribed in Leavy’s name and pinged off a cell tower near Leavy’s residence at the time the bomb threat was made.

The phone used to make the threat from Leavy’s residence was recovered during a search of his residence on Thursday morning pursuant to a federal search warrant.

Making threatening communications in interstate commerce is punishable by up to ten years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge imposes sentences based on the United States Sentencing Guidelines and statutes that govern the determination of a sentence in a criminal case.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division, and Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox made the announcement today. The Westfield Police Department was of great assistance. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nadine Pellegrini and Jared C. Dolan, who are the Chief and Deputy Chief of Rollins’ National Security Unit, respectively.